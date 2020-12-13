‘World must act against Indian disinformation machinery’

ISLAMABAD: Andy Vermaut, an official member of The International Alliance for the Defence of Rights and Freedoms (AIDL) consulted by the United Nations (Ecosoc), and president of PostVersa, human rights and fundamental rights chapter, says he is really astonished to hear about the research of the EU DisinfoLab which was able to demonstrate how the Indian Srivastava group, could resurrect TEN UN recognised NGOs, to spread disinformation and fake news regarding Pakistan.

“I repeat my plea today for a total screening of all human rights organisations that are consulted by the United Nations on human rights and that spread fake news, purely to put a state or a people in a bad daylight,” he said in a video statement.

Furthermore, he said, it can be shown how members of the European Parliament, through the fake news channel Indian Chronicles, were abused and used mostly without their knowledge to present this false information as real information.

The resurrection of the Commission to Study the Organisation of Peace (CSOP) even uses a professor Louis B Sohn, who died in 2006, who participated in activities on human rights in Washington DC even a year after his death. That organisation was re-established in order to put Pakistan in a bad light. Just like the International Club for Peace Research (ICPR), which was used to put Pakistan in a bad light at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

There is also the World Environment and Resources Council (WERC) which was re-established to oppose the construction of a dam in Pakistan. These NGOs were mostly represented by students at the UNHRC. These students were paid 186 euro in cash to put Pakistan in a bad light.

“I believe that the international community has a responsibility to act, before the United Nations Human Rights Council is - unfortunately and with severe consequences for the authentic human rights agenda - considered to be nothing more than a big joke, we cannot and never accept this,” he said.