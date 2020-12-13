Opposition bent on holding rallies to risk people’s lives: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited the under-construction Mother & Child Hospital in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

According to a handout issued on Saturday, the CM also reviewed the progress of the project and inspected the construction work.

Usman Buzdar directed for accelerating the pace on the project and said that this project will cost Rs 7 billion out of which Rs 4 billion have been allocated for the construction of building whereas the remaining three billion will be spent to procure medical equipment and machinery.

He said that state-of-the-art Mother & Child hospital will consist of 600-beds. He said that the addition of these beds will increase the number of 910 beds of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to a total of 1510.

Treatment facilities of complicated diseases of the women will be provided in this hospital and this project is of great significance with regard to the health of mother and child, he said and added the credit of this hospital goes to the people-friendly PTI government whose priority has always been the health sector.

While talking to the media, Usman Buzdar said building of Mother & Child hospital will have 10 storeys including two basements and 8 floors.

There will be no shortage of funds in the construction of the hospital, he said.

He disclosed that funds have been issued for the construction of the hospital even today.

He said that the construction work of the hospital is being speedily carried out and I have directed to further accelerate it.

There will be no compromise on the quality of construction work, he warned. This will become a state-of-the-art hospital where modern and latest gynae treatment facilities will be made available. No other hospital in Pakistan will have such kind of medical facilities, he added.

Talking to the media, Usman Buzdar said there were threat alerts with regard to PDM public meeting.

He said corona situation is also very alarming and 36 people have died during the last 24 hours.

“In such a situation, playing with the lives of people is by no means appropriate and cannot be allowed. All are requested to avoid such things that risk lives of people. Such issues can be discussed jointly. The government will take every step according to law,” the CM said.

To a question, Usman Buzdar said there is no difference with the allies and all are on board.

He said, “In this situation of Covid-19, no public gatherings and rallies are being organised anywhere in the world. Why these people are bent upon holding public rallies and meetings when the same is not being done anywhere. What is the need for rallies, what is the emergency? We must refrain from such acts and should not take the law into our own hands. The government will complete its legal proceedings with regard to the opposition’s public meeting.”

Replying to a question, Usman Buzdar stated that the government is going to launch a four-year programme for the nursing sector as the same has in great demand in Pakistan and abroad as well.

He said that a healthy mother & child guarantees a healthy society.

We believe in hard work instead of lip service and take practical measures and Mother & Child hospital is proof of this fact, he said and added he is personally monitoring development projects of Lahore.

He maintained that work is being speedily carried out on Mother & Child hospital and the government is making serious efforts for the early completion of this project.

He said PTI will have the honour of constructing a general Hospital in Lahore after 28 years overran area 124 kanal which will be completed at a sum of Rs 9 billion.

The government will not only make sure the timely completion of development projects but also ensure transparency in these projects, he said.

Usman Buzdar was briefed about the progress on the construction work on Mother & Child hospital.

A convention of nurses will be convened soon and their promotion and service structure-related issues will be resolved. Service structure and promotion rules are being made, the CM said.

SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education, Secretary Information and officials concerned were present.