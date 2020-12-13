close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2020

Obituary

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
December 13, 2020

CHARSADDA: The funeral prayers of noted industrialist Haji Mauladad, his son Umair Khan and nephew Umaryar will be offered at the Tablighi Markaz here today (Sunday).

They were killed in a road accident in Rahimyar Khan. The deceased Mauladad was the brother of Haji Qamar Zaman and Haji Mohammad Afzal. Their Qul will be held at the Defence Colony in Peshawar.

