tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHARSADDA: The funeral prayers of noted industrialist Haji Mauladad, his son Umair Khan and nephew Umaryar will be offered at the Tablighi Markaz here today (Sunday).
They were killed in a road accident in Rahimyar Khan. The deceased Mauladad was the brother of Haji Qamar Zaman and Haji Mohammad Afzal. Their Qul will be held at the Defence Colony in Peshawar.