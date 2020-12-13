Workshop on infection prevention held

PESHAWAR: A workshop was held at the MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) to develop infection prevention and control teams in each unit of the hospital.

Doctors, nurses and paramedics of different units were trained at the event, which was organised with the collaboration of the World Health Organization and Khyber Medical University.

The master trainers were assistant professors of medicine Dr Awais Naeem, Dr Fahad Naim and Dr Hamza Ali Khan and nursing manager Azmat Pasha. KMU assistant professor family medicine Dr Abdul Jalil Khan, also WHO consultant advisor, shared his experience.

The team members of each unit were decided by the unit in-charge and the teams will be working under the supervision of the Infection Control Committee in their respective wards for infection prevention & control.