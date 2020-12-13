Body of elderly woman recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police on Saturday recovered the body of an elderly woman who had been apparently strangled by unknown people in the limits of Daraban Police Station.

According to sources, Hashu Bibi, wife of Ghulam Qasim, resident of Garah Mauladad, had gone to see her daughter in Gandi Ashiq village.

The sources said the lady did not return to her home all night long. The next day, her dead body was found in the outskirts of Gandi Ashiq village in the fields, and the police said the lady was allegedly strangled by unknown people.

The sources said that injuries were also found on the neck and ears of the woman.

Her son Juma Khan identified her mother and lodged FIR at Daraban Police Station against the unknown accused.