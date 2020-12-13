KTH tragedy: QWP rejects formation of another inquiry committee

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that the formation of another inquiry committee to probe the deaths of seven patients at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) was aimed at diverting the attention of the people from the tragedy and to save those responsible for the gory incident.

In a statement, he demanded the government to punish the ones whose negligence caused the deaths of seven patients at the tertiary care hospital in the provincial capital. He said that the formation of another probe body showed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers were in the habit of taking U-turns on every issue.

“The government is dragging its feet to award exemplary punishment to the erring officials and to bring the facts to the fore,” he maintained.

Rejecting the formation of the second committee, he asserted that this move on part of the government was aimed at sweeping the tragedy under the carpet and to save the ones, who were responsible for causing the deaths of innocent patients. Reiterating the demand for a judicial inquiry into the incident, Sikandar Sherpao said that the people had lost confidence in the government.

“This incident has exposed the tall claims of the PTI rulers about the so-called reforms,” he added. He maintained that the deaths of seven patients due to the shortage of oxygen was the worst kind of negligence, which had no precedent in recent history. Commenting on the recent reshuffle of the federal cabinet, the QWP leader said that the government lacked vision and the ability to deliver, therefore, it was trying to deceive the nation by taking cosmetic steps.