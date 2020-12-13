Witness identifies two suspects in May 12 violence case

A prosecution witness on Saturday identified two suspects in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) as miscreants who were involved in May 12, 2007 violence in Karachi.

The witness, whose identity has been withheld for security concerns, was brought up by the investigation officer before the ATC judge trying seven cases pertaining to the May 12, 2007 mayhem.

The witness deposed before the ATC judge that the suspects fired bullets on the people who had gathered near the Jinnah International Airport to welcome then deposed chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

After recording the testimony, the judge adjourned the hearing for a future date while directing the IO to produce more witnesses on the next hearing.

A large number of political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Awami National Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, which were then in the opposition, had taken out rallies in the city to support Chaudhry who had come to the city to address legal fraternity at the Sindh High Court.

As soon as the plane carrying him landed on the Karachi airport, a spree of violence began in the city which culminated with 50 deaths and over 100 injuries.

The ex-chief justice remained inside the airport for at least nine hours and then was forced to leave the city without addressing the gathering which was held under the lawyersâ€™ movement for the restoration of judiciary.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which had made a coalition with then president Gen General Pervez Musharraf at the centre was largely blamed for the violence. Several MQM leaders, including former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar, have been facing trials pertaining to the mayhem.

Speaking to the Karachi Bar Association in November this year, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the current chief of the MQM-Pakistan, said to the legal fraternity that he offered an apology to them in case they thought his party was involved in the violent incident of May 12.