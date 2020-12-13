501 candidates appear in KU entry test

As many as 501 candidates appeared in the admission test of the Department of Economics, Criminology, Business Administration, Mass Communication,

Public Administration and Pakistan Studies, Karachi University.

According to Incharge Directorate of Admissions KU Dr Saima Akhtar, the provisional merit list would be made available on December 13 on the KUâ€™s official

web portal.

She said the test started at 11am. The vice chancellor expressed satisfaction over the proper implementation of the standard operating procedures set by the federal and provincial governments.