Man, son injured in cylinder blast

A man and his son were wounded in an explosion at their house in Gulshan-e-Hadeedâ€™s Phase II on Saturday.

Rescuers from different welfare organisations transported the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The Steel Town police identified the injured as 50-year-old Niaz and 22-year-old Nazakat.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, reached the property and cordoned off the area. Experts from the bomb disposal squad, in their initial report, suggested that it was a gas cylinder explosion.

On December 3, a boy died while six family members were wounded in a gas cylinder explosion at their house in New Karachiâ€™s Sector 5-D.

The blast was so loud that it was heard miles away. A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, reached the scene and cordoned off the area. Volunteers from welfare organisations retrieved the injured from the rubble and transported them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced eight-year-old Mazhar, son of Adil, dead while the injured were identified as Unzila, Fazalur Rehman, Adil, Nousheen, Saba and Saifullah. They were later moved to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital and the condition of two was said to be critical. One of the critically injured persons late died.

According to SHO Farzad Shaikh, bomb disposal squad experts were also called to the scene. They, in their initial findings, ruled out the possibility of any criminal act and said the blast occurred due to gas leakage. They said the family was using the cylinder due to gas loadshedding. However, they said, someone might have left the nob on the stove on during the night between Wednesday and Thursday and when the gas service got restored it caught fire apparently when a cigarette or a match stick was lit near the stove. The cylinder caught fire and exploded. Police said that Adil along with his family lived in a rented house.

Celebratory gunfire

A young man, Mustafa, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in the PIB Colony area on Saturday.

He was transported to a private hospital with critical injuries as a bullet had hit in his head. Police said the incident took place when youngsters resorted to celebratory gunfire during a wedding in the area.

When the Baraat arrived at a house, aerial firing started and one of the discharged bullets hit and seriously injured Mustafa who had come out of his residence in the neighbourhood. Further investigations are under way.