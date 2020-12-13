Housemaid, husband arrested for killing elderly woman

A housemaid and her husband were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of an elderly woman in the Gulberg area of District Central on Saturday.

According to police, the tragic incident took place at a house located near Tahir Villa within the jurisdiction of the Gulberg police station. The body of the deceased woman was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where she was identified as 85-year-old Noor Jahan.

Reacting to the information, police also reached the property and inquired into the incident. Police said the arrested woman used to work as a housemaid at the elderly womanâ€™s house where the latter caught her red-handed stealing valuables, upon which she strangled her to death and escaped.

Police said they managed to solve the case with the help of CCTV footage and added that the police raided the suspectâ€™s residence in Moosa Colony and arrested her and her husband.

The arrested maid was identified as Arfa while her husband, who was waiting outside the house while she was stealing the valuables, as Allan. Police said the maid had been working at the house for four years. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.