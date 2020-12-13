28 in South district fined Rs14,000 for not wearing masks

On the orders of District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar, action was taken against violators of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Friday and Saturday.

According to the details shared by the District South deputy commissionerâ€™s office, the Lyari assistant commissioner, the Aram Bagh assistant commissioner, the Saddar assistant commissioner and the Garden Mukhtiarkar cracked down on SOP violators in their respective jurisdictions.

Dr Imran, the assistant commissioner of Aram Bagh, sealed three shops in the Cycle Market and one restaurant over non-compliance with the SOPs, including social distance.

Saddar Assistant Commissioner Shareena Asad took action in Depot Lines, Bara Market and the Electronic Market. She sealed two shops and issued warnings to others. The Garden Mukhtiarkar sealed a few shops at the Jubilee Garden Market and fined 28 people Rs14,000 for not wearing masks.

Lyari Assistant Commissioner Abdul Kareem Memon sealed the Dua Restaurant on Mauripur Road for non-compliance with the SOPs. Sodhar warned that violation of the SOPs will not be tolerated at any cost.

The government has repeatedly warned the people to strictly follow the SOPs as COVID-19 has been spreading in the winter season and multiple deaths due to the disease are being reported on a daily basis.