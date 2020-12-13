‘Strong LG system can break shackles of dynastic politics’

If Pakistan has to break the shackles of the dynastic politics, it must have a strong local bodies' system with timely local government elections, said Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday.

“A few families, including the incompetent present rulers, in the country are violating the Constitution of Pakistan and spoiling the future generations in order to limit public power and authority to themselves or their caste and family,” said Kamal, while speaking to the leaders of the party’s lawyers forum. In the meeting, they discussed the steps taken to ensure the implementation of the constitutional rights of the people by taking legal action against the violators of the constitution.

“The incompetent rulers and torchbearers of the dynastic politics know that if only a thousand talented young people emerge out of a hundred thousand representatives of the local governments, in a few years an army of new leaders will be there to rule the country and the monopoly of a few families will end forever,” the PSP chief said.

Kamal said that instead of crying over spilled milk, the PSP would take the case of the people to the court with the support of the people in accordance with the mandate given to the PSP by them in the rally at the Bagh-e-Jinnah on November 8.