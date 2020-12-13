PTI leaders say they will form govt after by-polls if PPP resigns from PA

Welcoming the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) announcement that it might resign from the Sindh Assembly, provincial leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday said the PTI would win the by-polls in that case and form its provincial government to bring reforms mainly in the health, education, local government and home departments.

Addressing a press conference, PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman said that after receiving resignations from the PPP lawmakers, the Election Commission of Pakistan should immediately hold by-polls on the vacant seats and after winning the by-polls, the PTI will bring reforms in the state institutions by forming an ideal government in the province.

PTI Karachi Senior Vice President Mahmood Maulvi, Sindh Assembly members Jamal Siddiqui, Shehzad Qureshi, Arsalan Taj, Bilal Ghaffar and Rabia Azfar also accompanied Zaman.

He said that the PPP during its 12-year regime had completely destroyed the healthcare system in the province. “Health cards have not been issued yet, mainly because of the hurdles of the PPP’s provincial government. The PTI will ensure the issuance of health cards, removal of ghost employees filled in the health departments and provision of free medicines in the state-run health facilities.”

He added that his party would also focus on reforming the education sector because the PPP’s mission was to keep the province’s residents ignorant.

According to Zaman, the third focus of the PTI would be on the enforcement of an effective and empowered local government system in the province that would help resolve the civic issues of the people at the gross-roots level.

“The Sindh government has failed in completing the K-IV water supply system for Karachi, and provision of the safe drinking water to the people across the province,” he said, adding that reforms in the home department would be another area of the focus of the PTI.

The PTI leader also vowed that the party would ensure the establishment of the Provincial Finance Commission.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Vice President and Parliamentary Party Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a separate statement, said the Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore of the Pakistan Democratic Movement would be the last nail in its coffin and the role of the PPP in the opposition’s alliance was willy-nilly.

Sheikh said the PPP leadership was raising slogans of 'Chalo Chalo Lahore Chalo' but it lacked the manpower even to show its presence in the Lahore rally. “It is a shame that the PPP that was founded in Lahore by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto could not find sufficient workers in Lahore. The people of Sindh who already face coronavirus are being sent to Lahore,” he claimed.

He said the PPP, which was the party of four provinces in the past, had now been reduced to just Sindh’s four divisions and it was also being wiped out from there as well.

“The opposition parties are talking about resignations from assemblies but are also preparing for by-elections. The PDM has become a movement to spread coronavirus from Karachi to Lahore. If they could summon the courage to tender resignations, we are fully ready for holding by-elections,” he said.