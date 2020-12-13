Rising cases of Covid-19 re-infection become cause of concern

Growing incidence of SARS-CoV-2 or Covid-19 re-infections has emerged as a serious cause of concern among physicians treating patients of the viral infection at various health facilities in Pakistan where dozens of patients have been reported having a repeated coronavirus infection with severe illness second time.

The first death due to the COVID-19 re-infection was reported in October this year in Pakistan when a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Rashid Rabbani, died after contracting the viral infection again after testing positive for the disease in May.

Earlier thought to be a rare phenomenon, growing cases of re-infection with the novel coronavirus have started ringing alarm bells among physicians in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar where dozens of cases of the Covid-19 re-infection have been reported.

However, policymakers and planners are not yet worried about it, arguing that the re-infection with the coronavirus was still something that was not fully established.

Officials at the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) and the Indus Hospital Karachi are fully convinced that people are getting re-infected with the novel coronavirus and reporting to the hospitals with severe illness.

The situation is reportedly same at hospitals in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar where dozens of people are reporting with the Covid-19 re-infection. Physicians said people having a repeat infection with the coronavirus were being brought to the health facilities in a serious condition, although many of them had earlier recovered from the disease and managed to live normal lives again.

“This is true [re-infection with SARS-CoV-2]. We are seeing a number of re-infections. Putting it together in a paper, trying to finish it but keep finding new cases,” said Dr Faisal Mahmood, senior infectious diseases expert and physician at the AKUH, while talking to The News on Saturday.

When asked what the percentage of people coming to the AKUH with the coronavirus re-infection was, he replied, “No percentages possible as we are not systematically asking all the infected [about it].”

Dr Mahmood said their study on re-infection with Covid-19 was about to be completed and it would answer some of the questions people and experts have in their minds.

Responding to another query, he said people getting re-infection could be much higher as compared to those who were coming to hospitals as asymptomatic infections would not get detected as such people felt no need to get themselves tested in the absence of any symptoms.

Whether those re-infected with Covid-19 were having more severe symptoms as compared to the first infection, he said it varied from patient to patient, adding that they would try to answer these questions with more research and data.

Another senior physician and renowned pulmonologist Prof Sohail Akhtar said it had been confirmed that people were getting re-infected with Covid-19 and during the last one week, several cases of re-infection with the viral disease had come to his knowledge in Karachi alone.

“One of our senior cardiologist friends is having re-infection and he is undergoing treatment due to severe symptoms. It is still not a widespread phenomenon but the cause of concern is that it is happening and people should keep it in mind that they can get re-infected if they stop taking precautionary measures,” Prof Akhtar explained.

Another senior physician and expert associated with Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Dr Tahir Hussain said there had been only one case in his experience so far where a patient, being a heart specialist himself, got the first proved infection in April and after recovery he was tested twice for COVID-19 and was negative, only to be later infected with the viral disease again.

“This time he developed a much more severe infection. Fortunately it was picked up in time. After an initial stormy course, he is now MashaAllah stable, in hospital and hopefully will recover in about a week’s time. But my colleagues in other hospitals say that they have seen more cases. It is too early to say whether the recurrence rate is high or normal for Covid-19 because we don’t have precise data but the issue is pertinent,” Dr Hussain added.

When asked about the prevention and treatment of Covid-19, he deplored that centres treating the disease in Karachi and other cities of Pakistan were not giving due importance to vitamin D and its preventive and therapeutic role in dealing with the infectious disease.

“Studies all around the world have proven that if your vitamin D level is less than 20, you are four times more likely to have very serious disease and die from Covid-19,” he said, adding that he and many of his colleagues had been advising physicians to test for vitamin D deficiency in the Covid-19 patients and treat aggressively to save many lives.

Several other experts including Dr Muhammad Tariq Meher from the Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, Dr Shahid Ahmed from Lahore and Dr Munir Ahmed from Islamabad said they had been seeing patients with the Covid-19 re-infection, adding that it was now evident that anti-bodies were waning in patients in four to six months, making them vulnerable to a second infection.