Covid kills 17 as 1,624 test positive in Sindh

Seventeen more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,624 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,149 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 13,393 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,624 people, or 12.1 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,137,976 tests, which have resulted in 194,359 positive cases, which means that 9.1 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent.

He said that 24,718 patients are currently under treatment: 23,841 in self-isolation at home, 16 at isolation centres and 861 at hospitals, while 769 patients are in critical condition, of whom 90 are on life support.

He added that 1,026 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 166,492, which shows the recovery rate has fallen to 85.6 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,624 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,289 (or 79.4 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 448 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District South, 400 from District East, 174 from District Central, 122 from District Malir, 104 from District Korangi and 41 from District West.

As for the other divisions of the province, Sanghar has reported 51 new cases, Hyderabad 47, Dadu 27, Ghotki 26, Badin and Jamshoro 13 each, Larkana 11, Matiari nine, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur and Kambar eight each, Umerkot and Khairpur six each, Naushehroferoze and Sukkur four each, Thatta and Tando Allahyar three each, and Tando Mohammad Khan and Kashmore one each, he added.

The chief executive advised the people of Sindh to comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government to limit the transmission of the novel coronavirus and stay safe.