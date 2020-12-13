8 deaths, 389 COVID-19 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : The second wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak that hit population in Islamabad Capital Territory much harder claimed another eight lives in the last 24 hours from ICT and Rawalpindi district while 389 new patients were confirmed the positive taking the total number of patients so far tested positive from the twin cities to over 45,000.

The number of patients being reported from ICT, however, has been showing a downward trend for the last five days with reporting of 1,484 cases at an average of around 296 cases per day. In the previous week, from December 1 to December 7, as many as 2693 new cases were reported from the federal capital making an average of 385 confirmed cases per day.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the number of new cases of the illness is on decline mainly because of the efforts of the teams of the health department and individuals who are following standard operating procedures seriously to check further spread of COVID-19.

He said another five patients belonging to the federal capital have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from ICT to 358 while 286 more patients have been tested positive taking tally to 34,300 of which 27,617 patients have so far recovered. In the last 24 hours, 412 confirmed patients from ICT have recovered taking the number of active cases to 6,325 on Saturday.

From Rawalpindi district, the virus has claimed three more lives in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 473 while confirmation of another 103 patients positive from the district has taken the tally to 10803 of which 9,232 have so far been discharged after treatment. The number of active cases in the district was 1,098 on Saturday.

According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, 69 patients from the district have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 1,029 confirmed patients of the illness have been in isolation at their homes.