Tevta inks MoU on women empowerment

LAHORE : An MoU was signed between the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and Beti, a media advocacy programme as part of set of measures by Tevta for bringing the women in mainstream.

According to a press release, the scope of the MoU will include facilitation and cooperation towards each other for women empowerment.

Tevta and Beti will launch the Women Sector Skill Council to conduct on-ground and digital gender mainstreaming and sensitisation advocacy sessions, workshops for Tevta students and teachers and help to review compliance of Projects and Policy Review for Inclusion of Women & Girl Child.

Moreover, the Sector Skill Council will empower women and create a supportive network in Tevta.

Speaking on the occasion, Tevta Chairman Ali Salman said technical skill development and its compliance for women in various areas would broaden economic opportunities and encourage gender mainstreaming in Punjab under Tevta.

Tevta has previously taken various steps for women empowerment, including provision of soft loans through Akhuwat and partnered with Facebook for starting a programme “She Means Business” aimed at providing digital micro-entrepreneurship skills to 2,500 female students in Punjab.