Addressing poverty

This refers to the article ‘Alleviating poverty’ (Dec 12) by Sir Michael Barber. The esteemed writer has appreciated the Ehsaas poverty alleviation programme launched by the PTI-led government in 2019. Undoubtedly, the programme is a great way of supporting the poor in Pakistan and the PTI government should be lauded for its commendable efforts.

In order to address poverty and hunger in Pakistan, the incumbent government needs to take other important steps such as industrialisation, addressing the ever-highest inflation, setting up cheaper energy projects , ensuring that everyone has access to education, launching low-cost housing schemes and ensuring rule of law. Such actions will bring prosperity to the country and provide employment to the unemployed.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad