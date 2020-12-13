Learning losses

The closure of educational institutions was an irresponsible decision made by the government. It has created a bad impact on our education. There are plenty of students who cannot afford internet packages and don’t have smartphones. If the government had to close all educational institutions, it must have closed parks, shopping malls and shrines as well.

Strict SOPs were being followed only in educational institutions as compared to public places. The government has created trouble for students because of this ill-thought decision. The government should have strictly implemented physical distancing measures in classes and warned educational institutions to follow SOPs instead of closing educational institutions.

Waqas Bhatti

Rahimyar Khan