Gas crisis

If there is a recurring issue, it is not categorised as a problem. Instead, it is considered as the gross negligence and failure of the authorities concerned. Gas shortage in winter is a persistent issue in Pakistan. For welfare-oriented nations, only those issues that are catastrophic in nature pose real challenges, and yet, they cope with those calamities successfully. On the other hand, in Pakistan, r

ecurring issues are not solved on an urgent basis due to the lack of planning and non-serious attitude of the authorities concerned.

Looking at an issue like gas shortage which has been with us for so many years, one can realise the non-serious attitude of the previous and present governments. It is not that we don’t have alternative resources to deal with this problem. For example, see the potential of biogas plants in our rural areas.

Our rural areas are replete with biogas resources, mainly animal dung waste which can be used in the biogas plants to produce gas. Roughly, these resources can generate more than 10 million cubic metre of biogas per day, while only about 10 percent of this is currently being produced. If proper and timely planning is in place, we can easily overcome these gas shortages. The government should urgently plan a setup incentivising companies and/or forming public private partnerships to exploit these renewable resources to deal with the gas fiasco and to ease the burden on our LNG imports, otherwise the problem will get worse year after year.

Raja Amin Afzal

Muzaffarabad