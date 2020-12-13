Mustafa Khokhar quits as Bilawal’s spokesman

LAHORE: Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Saturday stepped down as spokesman for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari but vowed he would stand by his leader “through thick and thin”, the senator announced in a tweet.

Khokhar, however, clarified that he had resigned from the position of spokesperson to the PPP chairman and not from the party and he pledged his continued support for Bilawal. “Will stand by BBZ (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari) through thick and thin. In my years as his spokesperson, have given counsel with honesty, sincerity and in the best interests of the country and the party,” Khokhar wrote. According to Geo News, rumours of Khokhar’s resignation were earlier denied by the PPP. According to sources close to Khokhar, he is in disagreement with the top party leadership on some of issues and therefore resigned.