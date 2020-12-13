PM praises team for bringing down sugar prices

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appreciated his economic team for bringing down sugar prices by more than 20 per cent.

“MashaAllah, sugar is selling at a national average of Rs 81 per kg vs Rs102 per kg a month back,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet. A day earlier he had earlier directed his team to come up with policies so as to help reach the benefits of economic stability to common man. Members of the Prime Minister’s team including Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Minister for Industries and Productions Hammad Azhar also hailed the PTI government’s efforts to bring down the price.

“The ex-mill and retail rates of sugar are down by approximately Rs30 per kg in the last one month,” wrote Hammad Azhar in a tweet. “Competitive sugar import by [the] government, its supply at control rates and timely start of mills crushing season provided relief to both consumers and farmers.”

Umar said trying to change a corrupt system leads to resistance from those who gain from it, but with courage, success comes.