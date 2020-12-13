Indian farmers, cops in road showdowns as demos worsen

NEW DELHI: Indian police stopped farmers blocking major highways and taking over more roads into the capital on Saturday as a two-week campaign against market reform laws intensified.

Police deployed in large numbers stopped groups of hundreds of farmers from blocking the main highways from Delhi to the northern cities of Agra—the home of the Taj Mahal—and Jaipur. Some farmers were detained on the expressway to Agra while other groups took over at least two toll booths and let cars and trucks pass without paying.

Thousands of farmers have already blocked two key roads into Delhi and tried to take over more Saturday but were again stopped by police who put up security cordons. Farmers squatted in the service lane at Ghazipur on the edge of Delhi chanting slogans against the right wing government. Farmers’ leaders and ministers have held several rounds of talks but they have broken down without agreement.