Punjab leads in single-day virus deaths

ISLAMABAD: Punjab province saw the majority of single-day coronavirus deaths on Saturday—more than half of the total 71 fatalities as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s doctors’ association lamented frontline workers have yet to see the government’s promised martyrs’ package after another doctor fell to the virus.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in a 24-hour period, out of the 71 fatalities, 66 of the victims were hospitalised, 50 of whom died on ventilators. Of the single-day deaths, Punjab leads with 36, followed by Sindh’s 23, Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s five, Islamabad’s five and Azad Jammu and Kashmir two. With the recent deaths, Pakistan’s death toll now stands at 8,724.

On Saturday, a senior doctor in Peshawar lost her life to the coronavirus. She was identified as Prof Dr Zeb-un-Nisa, the former head of the pathology department of Khyber Medical College. Until her death, she was working as head of pathology department at the private Kabir Medical College.

The Provincial Doctors Association said she was receiving treatment at a private hospital and had been on ventilator for more than a week. With her death, the total number of doctors dead from coronavirus infection rose to 28, while 44 other health workers have died across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far. Across Pakistan, a total of 3,204 healthcare workers have fallen victim to the coronavirus.

The Provincial Doctor Association Peshawar lamented that the provincial government had not given martyrs package to health professionals who died while performing duties in hospitals and they are still deprived of risk allowance as per the government’s announcement during the first wave of infection.

In the 24-hour-period, 2,726 people tested positive for the coronavirus, and as of Saturday, active infections stood at 45,124. At least 3,026 patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 355 of whom are on ventilators. Multan still leads the country with 67 per cent of its ventilators full, followed by Islamabad 51 per cent, Lahore 36 per cent and Peshawar 31 per cent.

Peshawar on the other hand leads the country in the occupancy of oxygen beds, with 61 per cent of the province’s beds occupied, followed by Rawalpindi 56 per cent, Multan 50 per cent and Islamabad 48 per cent. Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo recovered from the coronavirus. Total recoveries across the country now stand at 381,208.