Govt offers ‘NRO-free’ talks as PDM gears up for Lahore rally

Ag Agencies

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday forged ahead with its plans to hold its power show in Lahore today, issuing a warning to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to not “interfere” as the aviation minister said the government was open for talks with the opposition on everything — except graft laws and an “NRO”.

According to Geo News, workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) broke a lock on the Minar-e-Pakistan venue’s gate five, and began setting up seating, stages and lighting, despite the Punjab government’s warnings of legal action against organisers and facilitators of the event. A ban on public gatherings larger than 300 people is in place due coronavirus fears.

However, PML-N lawmaker Rana Sanaullah, speaking to reporters at the venue, issued a stern warning to the PTI to “not interfere” as the rally is going to be peaceful. “People will gather peacefully and will disperse peacefully,” he said.

Sanaullah warned that if the “puppet government in Bani Gala” was to interfere with the rally, there could be “an accident or violence” and it would be solely responsible for the outcome. Later in the evening, a large number of activists could be heard chanting anti-government slogans in the background.

PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb separately told reporters that the government had “realised that the rally is happening” and that the government was becoming uneasy in the lead up to the rally. PPP’s Nafeesa Shah meanwhile said the government had little care for the people, they were just “afraid” of the opposition. It came as Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar invited the opposition to negotiations, saying their issues could be solved through talks. “What is the emergency to hold a rally?” he asked and said the coronavirus outbreak was increasing in pace and organising public gatherings was inappropriate in the circumstances. He called on the PDM “not to play with people’s lives”.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, meanwhile, urged the opposition to call off their rally over safety measures, and cited a National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) warning about a terror threat. He said the government would move against those who take the law into their own hands. Later, Punjab government spokeswoman Firdous Awan said the Buzdar administration has decided to “expose” the opposition and invited the media to observe that there would be no shipping containers or barricades to the venue as she criticised the PDM for breaking the law.

In Islamabad, federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan echoed Buzdar’s call for negotiations, saying the government was ready to hold dialogue with opposition — but no compromise would be made on the matter of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and corruption cases.

Sarwar said the PTI’s government had offered the opposition a sit-down on national and international issues. “The Prime Minister has made it clear that if the opposition resigns, we will hold by-elections,” he added.

Sarwar said holding public gatherings was the right of the opposition, but these meetings will only cause the spread of coronavirus. The minister said Prime Minister Khan has asked the opposition to be “responsible” and postpone rallies and processions for two or three months because of the public interest in view of the second wave of pandemic, adding that “desire for negotiations with the opposition should not be taken as weakness”.

He said the opposition was not caring about standard operating procedures against the coronavirus and they were intentionally putting the people in danger and playing with their lives by holding public gatherings while the pandemic was spreading rapidly in the country.

“The government would take strict action against the organisers of public meetings and leaders of political parties for violating coronavirus SOPs and guidelines, he added.

Separately, information minister Shibli Faraz, referring to the PDM rally, urged citizens to “stay away from life threatening mass gatherings” in the wake of intensified second wave of the coronavirus.

In a tweet, he said the public health and lives were most important for the government and since the second wave of virus had intensified, more effective measures were being taken to contain its spread.

The minister made a passionate appeal to the people for strictly following the coronavirus related SOPs and advised them to refrain from attending any such gatherings and activities that could put their health and life at risk.