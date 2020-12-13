Karabakh ceasefire breached

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: The Russian army on Saturday reported a violation of the ceasefire that ended the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in November in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
"One case of ceasefire violation was reported on 11 December in the Hadrut district," said a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry, which has deployed peacekeepers to the region.