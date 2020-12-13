US executes another inmate before Trump leaves office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US authorities on Friday carried out their 10th execution of the year, the last in a series of capital punishments that President Donald Trump’s administration has carried out before he leaves office.
Alfred Bourgeois, a Black man sentenced to death for the murder of his two-year-old daughter, was executed by lethal injection at a prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.
"Bourgeois was pronounced deceased at 8:21 pm Eastern Standard Time by the Vigo County Coroner," the federal prison said in a statement.
The execution occurred a day after another convicted prisoner, Brandon Bernard, was also executed in Terre Haute.
Following a paternity test, Bourgeois, a 55-year-old former truck driver, took temporary custody of his daughter and brought her on a trucking route for part of the summer of 2002.