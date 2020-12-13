HK media mogul appears in court on national security charge

HONG KONG: Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai appeared in court on Saturday to face a charge under a sweeping new national security law that see him jailed for life.

He is accused of colluding with foreign countries by calling on overseas governments to sanction Hong Kong and China in response to the crackdown on pro-democracy activism in the city.

Lai, 73, is the most high-profile figure charged under the law, which has targeted the city’s pro-democracy movement but brought a semblance of calm to the finance hub after months of often-violent protests.

The police’s new national security department charged him Friday with "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security" under the tough law imposed on the city by Beijing. The offence carries a penalty of up to life imprisonment.

The prosecutor told the court that Lai broke the security law between July 1 and December 1 by requesting that a foreign country or institution, organisation or individual "impose sanctions or blockade, or engage in other hostile activities" against Hong Kong and China.

Lai, dressed in a suit and calm throughout, said he acknowledged the charge.

Chief Magistrate Victor So, one of the six magistrates hand-picked by the city’s pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam to handle national security cases, said the prosecution needed time to further investigate.

This included examining more than a thousand messages from Lai’s Twitter accounts, a number of media interviews the tycoon gave, and a number of overseas visits in relation to calls for US sanctions against Hong Kong and China.