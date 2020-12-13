French police charge African car smugglers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VERSAILLES, France: French police said on Saturday they had arrested and charged seven members of a gang accused of stealing cars in France and smuggling them by container to Africa.
Investigations began in June after two shipping containers were found containing three stolen cars in a small village west of Paris.
The probe revealed a "highly-organised" operation, police said. The suspects, aged 20-35, operated at night, mostly in the Paris area. First they would break into the car, plug a computer into the on-board diagnostic port and use software to reprogramme the vehicle to accept a new key.