Sun Dec 13, 2020
AFP
December 13, 2020

Karabakh ceasefire breached

AFP
December 13, 2020

MOSCOW: The Russian army on Saturday reported a violation of the ceasefire that ended the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in November in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"One case of ceasefire violation was reported on 11 December in the Hadrut district," said a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry, which has deployed peacekeepers to the region.

