close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 13, 2020

Nine Egyptian policemen jailed for torture, killing

World

AFP
December 13, 2020

CAIRO: An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced nine policemen to three years in jail for torturing a fish seller to death, a judicial source said.

The sentencing is a relatively rare case of officers facing justice in a country where security services are often accused of abuse.

Magdy Makin, a 50-year-old Coptic Christian fish vendor, was detained by police at their station in November 2016.

Shortly afterwards, his family received his corpse, which bore signs of torture.

An autopsy report showed Makin suffered blood clots in his lungs due to intense pressure of someone standing on his back.

Latest News

More From World