Nine Egyptian policemen jailed for torture, killing

CAIRO: An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced nine policemen to three years in jail for torturing a fish seller to death, a judicial source said.

The sentencing is a relatively rare case of officers facing justice in a country where security services are often accused of abuse.

Magdy Makin, a 50-year-old Coptic Christian fish vendor, was detained by police at their station in November 2016.

Shortly afterwards, his family received his corpse, which bore signs of torture.

An autopsy report showed Makin suffered blood clots in his lungs due to intense pressure of someone standing on his back.