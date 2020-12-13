Swiss deny China deal posed threat to dissidents

GENEVA: The Swiss strongly rejected accusations this week that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which only recently came to light, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called re-admission agreement with China back in 2015. The deal expired on Monday.

Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with other countries, and could pose a threat to "those the Chinese government wants to be returned". The details coming to light are "going to tarnish Switzerland’s reputation", Peter Dahlin, who heads the organisation, said.