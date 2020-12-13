Swiss deny China deal posed threat to dissidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: The Swiss strongly rejected accusations this week that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which only recently came to light, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called re-admission agreement with China back in 2015. The deal expired on Monday.
Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with other countries, and could pose a threat to "those the Chinese government wants to be returned". The details coming to light are "going to tarnish Switzerland’s reputation", Peter Dahlin, who heads the organisation, said.