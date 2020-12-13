close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 13, 2020

Jihadists abduct two aid workers in Nigeria

World

AFP
December 13, 2020

KANO, Nigeria: Jihadists have kidnapped two aid workers in Nigeria’s restive northeast Borno state as they were returning from a wedding, humanitarian and security sources said on Saturday.

The two were identified as a employee of UN World Food Programme (WFP) who had just attended his wedding, and a colleague from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) who had been the best man at the ceremony.

They were seized by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday near Jakana village, the sources said.

Latest News

More From World