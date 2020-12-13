Jihadists abduct two aid workers in Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: Jihadists have kidnapped two aid workers in Nigeria’s restive northeast Borno state as they were returning from a wedding, humanitarian and security sources said on Saturday.

The two were identified as a employee of UN World Food Programme (WFP) who had just attended his wedding, and a colleague from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) who had been the best man at the ceremony.

They were seized by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday near Jakana village, the sources said.