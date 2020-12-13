South Korea reports highest number of new coronavirus cases

SEOUL: South Korea on Saturday reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases so far, with a surge centred on the capital region sparking fears the country could lose control of the spread.

Officials announced 950 new infections after several days reporting numbers ranging from about 500 to 600.

Some 669 were reported in the greater Seoul area on Saturday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, prompting worries about a major outbreak in the densely populated area -- home to half the country’s 52 million people.

"This is the last hurdle before the roll-out of vaccines and treatments," President Moon Jae-in said in a statement, calling the situation "very grave".

"The government will make utmost efforts using the full administrative power" to bring the spread under control, he added.

An additional 150 testing centres will be set up in areas with heavy movement of people including train stations.

Officials said infections linked to a church and a hospital in the Seoul metropolitan area, as well as private gatherings, drove up the tally of cases.

The spike came despite the government’s tightening of social distancing rules in the capital area earlier this week.

The measures include a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people and spectators at sports events. Cafes can serve only takeaways, while restaurants must close by 9 pm, with only deliveries permitted afterwards.

Despite the changes, "people’s movement has not been reduced significantly", senior KDCA official Lim Sook-young told a news briefing.

"Infections from personal face-to-face meetings have been continuing... Please cancel all such meetings," she said.

Saturday’s figure takes the total number of domestic recorded cases in the country to more than 36,800.

South Korea endured one of the worst early Covid-19 outbreaks outside mainland China, but brought it broadly under control with its "trace, test and treat" approach.

It never imposed the kind of lockdowns ordered in much of Europe and other parts of the world.

The country has previously been held up as a model of how to combat the pandemic, including by the World Health Organisation.

The public has largely followed social distancing and other rules, such as wearing face masks.Meanwhile, China has put one northern city in lockdown and launched citywide coronavirus testing in another, after two local infections involving workers at a port and trade zone respectively, authorities have said.

There was one new case each in Dongning and Suifenhe, which both sit on the country’s border with Russia.

In Dongning, a 40-year-old maintenance worker at a port tested positive on Thursday, triggering the latest measures.

Officials there said on Saturday it would enter "wartime mode" -- temporarily suspending public bus services and road transport, while requiring anyone leaving the city to produce a negative Covid-19 test from the preceding 24 hours.

Schools will suspend classes and dine-in will be banned at restaurants, while in higher-risk areas only one member of each household will be allowed to leave the home once every two days to buy daily necessities -- for no longer than two hours each time.

In the Suifenhe case, a 39-year-old man who works as a loading and unloading worker at a trade zone tested positive.

Both cities on Friday announced the launch of citywide testing, expected to be completed in three days.

China -- where the virus first surfaced late last year -- has largely brought domestic transmission under control but recently reported local outbreaks in several cities.

State media blamed the recent clusters on imports of frozen food and other shipments. After a recent outbreak in Chengdu, officials said the virus was found on food stored in an elderly couple’s fridge.

New York City’s restaurants must stop serving meals indoors on Monday as Covid-19 hospitalisations fail to stabilize and the infection rate for the virus rises in the densely populated metropolis, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

The governor acknowledged that indoor dining accounts for only a fraction of the city’s new cases, but said he was concerned about an “Rt 1.3” transmission rate, meaning that one infected person transmits it to 1.3 others.

“The Rt rate going up in a dense environment is really a compounding problem,” Cuomo told a news briefing. “New York City is different. A high transmission rate in a dense environment is different.”

Nearly three-quarters of the state’s coronavirus infections have come from private gatherings, or “living room spread,” while only 1.4% of them could be traced to restaurants and bars, Cuomo said.

The move comes a little more than 10 weeks after the city’s restaurants were allowed to resume indoor dining, but only at 25% of capacity, for the first time since March.