Swiss deny China deal posed threat to dissidents

GENEVA: The Swiss strongly rejected accusations this week that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which only recently came to light, put dissidents at risk.

Switzerland entered into a so-called re-admission agreement with China back in 2015. The deal expired on Monday.

The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ divulged its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation.

Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with other countries, and could pose a threat to "those the Chinese government wants to be returned". The details coming to light are "going to tarnish Switzerland’s reputation", Peter Dahlin, who heads the organisation, told AFP.

Following the initial revelation of the agreement in August, since-jailed Hong Kong dissident Joshua Wong weighed in on Twitter, decrying the secretive nature of the deal. "Five years after the secret deal was signed, no Swiss MP had ever heard of the deal," he tweeted on August 24, warning that "dissidents in exile" from Hong Kong, Taiwan and elsewhere, could risk extradition to China.