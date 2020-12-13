Pakistan to host 4 foreign teams next year

LAHORE: Pakistan for the first time in a decade will host four foreign teams in a year.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced in a newspaper advertisement that next year the Pakistan team will play a home series against South Africa, England, New Zealand and the West Indies.

The PCB has started looking for sponsors for the national cricket team for all four home series.

In the first phase, offers have been invited for codification, series title partnership, series presenting, category partnership rights radio and audio streaming, wireless mobile telephone rights and hygiene partner rights under COVID-19. The PCB has also started preparations for the home series against South Africa.