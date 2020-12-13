National youth & junior shooting C’ship to be moved to Jan

KARACHI: National youth & junior shooting championship scheduled in December is likely to be moved to January.

“Due to current wave of covid-19 the event is likely to be moved to January,” said secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Razi Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’.

He said that due to the pandemic the athletes cannot travel. Therefore, they have decided to hold this event in three cities simultaneously.

“Karachi and Jhelum are already on the list in this regard but we may also include Lahore. This is easy since we will use electronic scoring connected to all centers,” said Razi.

He added that a series of national clay shooting championships will be held in Karachi and Lahore in January and February, respectively.

“The first will be held in Karachi and that will be closed for the association’s units. The second event will be open for everyone and to be held in Lahore,” said Razi.

Then, he added, the National Air-gun Shooting Championship will be held in March.