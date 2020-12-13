NZ series a litmus test for youngsters: Haider

ISLAMABAD: Young Haider Ali, who is all set to represent Pakistan in the Twenty20 International series against New Zealand, has termed the forthcoming outing as a litmus test for the youngsters and admitted that he would have to show his form and talent to make an impact.

In a video conference from New Zealand on Saturday, Haider said he was lucky to have a management that never imposed its will on youngsters. “We the youngsters always get the full backing of our team management. We were told and backed to play our natural game. So we believe youngsters who would get the opportunity will have to play a role enabling Pakistan to win the series. I have already made my debut and with the support of management have performed well in debut innings.”

He admitted that the team is facing a race against time. “We haven’t been able to train during our quarantine period, which has left very little time at our disposal to train and get ready for the T20 series. Whatever time we have we want to utilize it fully to prepare for the series. I have to admit that the time is not enough but we would try to make the best use of available time. What we want is to concentrate fully on our natural game.”

Haider has set his eyes on representing the country in all formats of the game. “I look forward to representing Pakistan in all three formats for which I am working hard. Even today which was an optional practice day, I trained at the nets. My effort is to perform whenever I was provided with the opportunity. My ambition is to play Test cricket for the country and don’t want to concentrate on white-ball cricket alone.”

Pakistan team was provided with the same conditions and pitches which would be there during the three-match series against New Zealand.

“Though it is my first tour of New Zealand, coaches who were here before told me that the condition and pitches will be the same which are on offer in Queenstown for practice sessions. We are trying to adapt to such conditions.”

To a question about Lockie Ferguson’s absence from the series and captain Williamson’s missing the opening T20, Haider said each bowler had his own strength. “Sometimes you lose your wicket to an ordinary bowler and play better against the best. So it is all about concentration, focus and playing well. I only concentrate on my batting and not on who is bowling and who is not.”

When asked to share some interesting piece of the story during the quarantine period, he said he used his room as a jogging track which annoyed Shaheen Shah Afridi whose room was just beneath.

“When Shaheen told me he could not sleep all morning because of my jogging and running, I changed my routine and timing. It was difficult to pass time and I mostly concentrated on gaining fitness while staying within the room.”

On his future plans, Haider said he wanted to stay long at the wicket.

“That helps you get better and ready for tough international cricket.”