Six teams to participate in AJK cricket league

ISLAMABAD: Six teams will compete in the inaugural AJK Premier T20 League (KPL) that will get underway at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium from April 1, 2021.

The announcement came at a briefing held in Islamabad on Saturday. AJK President Masood Khan flanked by Shahid Khan Afridi, Azhar Mehmood and Kashmir Committee Chairman Shaharyar Khan Afridi briefed media on the salient features of the league.

“Kashmir without Pakistan and Pakistan without Kashmir is incomplete. Kashmiris love Pakistan, its cricket and cricket heroes. Every Kashmiri prays for Pakistan’s success in international matches especially against India. All the uplifting work at the Mirpur and Muzaffarabad stadiums will be completed before the league,” Masood said.

He said that the AJK government is fully behind this league and has promised all-out support for the purpose.

“Khailo Azadi Se will be the slogan of the league that is being held with the approval of ICC and PCB. AJK people will watch their heroes Shahid Afridi and other leading cricketers performing in the matches.”

Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Panthers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions and Oversees Warriors are to compete in the tournament.

Afridi has been named as brand ambassador of the league while Azhar Mehmood will be the head coach.

Shaharyar Khan Afridi on the occasion said with the KPL inauguration, Kashmir’s voice would be heard and seen throughout the world. “Federal government, the entire country back this league. AJK youngsters would get an opportunity to show their talent and skills. Everyone knows the strength of Kashmiris and I hope they would earn a name for themselves and would introduce Kashmir to the entire world.”

Afridi said he always got immense support from the Kashmiri people. “It is an honour to become brand ambassador of the KPL. I love to be part of the league and would try to entertain AJK fans.”

Azhar hoped that the league would help AJK youth in many ways. “It would improve their cricketing skills. Besides local coaches, international coaches will also be invited to train teams.” All other details regarding the hosting of the league will be unveiled at later stages.