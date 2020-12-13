HEC, KPT qualify for quarter-finals

KARACHI: Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) qualified for the quarter-finals when they knocked out their respective rivals, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), in the round of 16 outings of the National Football Challenge Cup at Lahore on Saturday.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) defeated NBP 1-0, while KPT overcame PCAA 5-3 in penalty shootout.

HEC held NBP throughout the normal time and forced the match into extra time. In the third minute of the extra time Usama Suleiman headed the winner for HEC.

In the second match, KPT were solid at the back throughout and neutralised a potent attack of PCAA which included solid players Mohammad Waheed and Mohammad Naeem. Despite squandering a penalty, KPT went ahead in the 68th minute thanks to Junaid's header but PCAA staged a fightback, making it 1-1 through an own goal in the 73rd minute.

In the regulation time the match was 1-1 draw. In the extra time, no team could score a goal which pushed the show into a penalty shootout. PCAA missed two penalties while KPT converted all their five, finishing with 5-3 win. Sunday’s fixtures: pre-quarters: SSGC v Navy, PAF v SA Farms.