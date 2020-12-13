close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2020

Three matches in Hamdan Polo today

Sports

LAHORE: Three matches will be played in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

The first match of the day will be played between Master Paints and Imperial Hydroponics at 1:00 pm.

The second match will be contested between Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo and AOS at 2:00 pm.

Diamond Paints/FG Polo will compete against Newage in the third match of the day at 3:00 pm.

