Three matches in Hamdan Polo today

LAHORE: Three matches will be played in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

The first match of the day will be played between Master Paints and Imperial Hydroponics at 1:00 pm.

The second match will be contested between Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo and AOS at 2:00 pm.

Diamond Paints/FG Polo will compete against Newage in the third match of the day at 3:00 pm.