LAHORE: Lahore United beat Golden Star Club by 8 wickets and moved into the semi-finals of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One Day Club Cricket Tournament here on Saturday.

Brilliant batting from Basit Ali of Lahore United was the main highlight of the match played at Cricket Center Ground.

Scores: Golden Star Club 131 all out in 29.4 overs (Abdul Samad 28, Meer Saeed 27, Azzam ul haq 13, Taufeeq Umer 13; Hafiz Suleman 3/25, Hussain Ali 3/30) Lahore United Club 133/2 in 23 Overs (Basit ali 49*, Ahmad Sultan 46 , Zohaib Amanat 18)