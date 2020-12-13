close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2020

PSF elects office-bearers for next term

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) on Saturday elected its new office-bearers for next four years.

The general council meeting of PSF for the elections was held on Saturday at the POA House here.

Following office-bearers have been elected for the next term of four years.

Major Majid Waseem (retd) Chairman & CEO; Zoraiz Lashari President; Muhammad Musharraf Khan Senior Vice President; Mrs Fatima Lakhani Lady Vice President; Mrs Veena Salman Masud Lady Vice President; Shoaib Suval Vice President; Asad Malik Vice President; Brigadier Rizwan Rafi (retd) Vice President; Javed Ali Memon Vice President; Brig Zaheer Akhtar Vice President; Capt PN Syed Asad Ali Imran Vice President; Lt Col Ahmed Ali Khan Secretary General; Ali Raza Qureshi Treasurer; Hafeez Bhatti Associate Secretary; Munawar Hussain Associate Secretary; Dr Ruby Khalid Lady Associate Secretary.

Latest News

More From Sports