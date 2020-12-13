PSF elects office-bearers for next term

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) on Saturday elected its new office-bearers for next four years.
The general council meeting of PSF for the elections was held on Saturday at the POA House here.
Following office-bearers have been elected for the next term of four years.
Major Majid Waseem (retd) Chairman & CEO; Zoraiz Lashari President; Muhammad Musharraf Khan Senior Vice President; Mrs Fatima Lakhani Lady Vice President; Mrs Veena Salman Masud Lady Vice President; Shoaib Suval Vice President; Asad Malik Vice President; Brigadier Rizwan Rafi (retd) Vice President; Javed Ali Memon Vice President; Brig Zaheer Akhtar Vice President; Capt PN Syed Asad Ali Imran Vice President; Lt Col Ahmed Ali Khan Secretary General; Ali Raza Qureshi Treasurer; Hafeez Bhatti Associate Secretary; Munawar Hussain Associate Secretary; Dr Ruby Khalid Lady Associate Secretary.