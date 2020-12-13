Big Move upsets all to clinch Naseeb Cup

LAHORE: Big Move rattled everyone by winning the Naseeb Cup here on 15th day winter meeting 2020-21 of the Lahore Race Club held on Saturday.

Big Move was on a fluke in a line-up of seven but it beat all in the final stretch of the race with favourite Pockets left beating the dust.

Other than the cup there was one Naran plate and five Leanardo plate races in which the winners were Gondal Gift, Finisher, Khabib, Prince of Multan, Missing My Love, and Ashal Love.

Finisher, as expected, won the race, but the second position was taken surprisingly by Royal Ascort. However, Shining Armour, with expectation for a second place finished third.

Khabib carried its fluke tag to the top and won the second race while favouirte Chan Punjabi was pushed to a second place. But the third place was taken by On The Spot Win unexpectedly.

In the third race, Prince Of Multan, which was on fluke was the winner and the favouirte Jalpana Prince came second while Eden Roc slipped to third place from its expected position.

In the fourth race, too, the favourites for win and places switched positions as Missing My Love was the ultimate winner. Miss World was on fluke but became second while Lorenzo from nowhere took the third position.

The fifth race was the Naseeb Cup and Big Move amazingly showed big move from fluke to be a winner. Special One, however, took its expected second position while Haiku's jump to the third place was surprising for all.

In the sixth race, Gondal Gift came up with the only major upset of the day winning the Naran Plate. Sparking ended second, while Sanctity finished third.

In the seventh and final race of the day, Ashal Love jumped from its fluke status to a win and Prince Of Arab settled to its expected second place while Malika Princess took astonishingly third place.