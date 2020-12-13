Bhatti discusses sports promotion with Turkey Deputy Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Turkey Deputy Sports Minister Halis Yunus discussed the promotion of sports during their meeting in Istanbul on Saturday.

According to information available here, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Chief Sports Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and other officials were also present on this occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Taimoor and his delegation are in Turkey to participate in important sports meetings and witness Turkish archery culture.

Taimoor on this occasion said that Turkey had a large sports infrastructure including over 300 sports facilities and youth hostels. "We are quite impressed with the sports infrastructure and other useful measures of Turkish government for the promotion of sports in their country. We can improve our sports infrastructure on the lines of Turkish government. Cooperation in the field of sports will be equally beneficial for both the countries," he added.

Taimoor further said that Pakistan will extend all kinds of assistance for the promotion and growth of games like cricket, hockey and kabaddi in Turkey.