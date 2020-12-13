Sindh win QT 2nd XI title with draw against Balochistan

KARACHI: Sindh on Saturday won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) when they finished at the top of the points table after holding Balochistan to a draw in their tenth and final round three-day outing here at the KCCA Stadium.

Sindh ended up at the summit with 48 points in the six-team affair, played on double league system. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who ended the tournament as runners-up, defeated Northern by two wickets.

Defending champions Southern Punjab, who finished fourth, played out a drawn game against Central Punjab.

Here at KCCA Stadium the clash between Sindh and Balochistan ended in a stalemate.

Resuming their second innings at 48-2 with a lead of 116 runs, Sindh declared their innings on 222-5 in 59 overs. Syed Mohammad Tahami top-scored with a 126-ball 76, which included eight fours and a six. Rameez Aziz (54 not out, six fours, 98 balls) and Ammad Alam (46 off 33 balls) were the other significant contributors.

For Balochistan, Zainullah took 3-56.

Chasing 291, Balochistan had reached 120-2 in 33 overs when bails were drawn. Awais Zia remained unbeaten on 52 off 76 balls, striking four fours and two sixes.

At the TMC Ground, resuming their second innings at 279-8, Northern were folded for 281 in 68 overs. Aamer Jamal remained not out on 135 off 109 balls. Asif Afridi took the remaining two wickets, finishing the match with 6-100 in 32 overs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chased the 191-run target for the loss of eight wickets.

Zohaib Khan top-scored with an unbeaten 48 off 84 balls, hitting four boundaries.

For Northern, Mubasir Khan took three for 57 and finished with match figures of 9-141. Farhan Shafiq and Mehran Mumtaz took two wickets apiece.

At NBP Sports Complex, resuming with their overnight second innings score of 171 for three, Central Punjab were bowled out for 311 runs in 71.3 overs. Mohammad Irfan Khan top-scored with a 95-ball 61, hitting seven fours and a six.

For Southern Punjab, Ali Usman and Mohammad Irfan took five wickets apiece.

Chasing 236, Southern Punjab openers provided a solid 101-run stand for the first wicket. Anas Mustafa top-scored with 56 off 59, while Waqar Hussain struck six boundaries in his knock of 51 from 117 balls.

After the departure of opening pair, Southern Punjab had reached 211-4 in 49 overs when bails were drawn.

For Central Punjab, Mohammad Ali took 2-62.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Sindh topped the table with 48 points from ten matches (five wins, one loss, and four drawn). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 45 points remained second with five wins, two losses, three draws. Central Punjab and Southern Punjab remained on third and fourth position, respectively, while Northern and Balochistan finished the tournament on fifth and sixth position, respectively.

Central Punjab’s right-handed batsman Imran Dogar topped the batting chart with 596 runs from ten matches at an average of 31.37. He scored one century and three fifties.

In bowling, Southern Punjab’s slow left-arm spinner Ali Usman picked 74 wickets from 10 matches. His best bowling figures in an innings was eight for 57. On eight occasions he picked five wickets in an innings.