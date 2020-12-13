Power matters

This refers to the letter ‘A bad deal’ by Nazim Haji (Dec 11). The writer has opposed the government’s plan to transfer the shares of K-Electric (KE) to Shanghai Electric Power (SEP) as he fears that the potential buyer, which is a powerful Chinese company, will dictate its terms, resulting in exorbitant power tariffs for consumers. Even though this fear is not entirely unfounded, we have to keep in mind that SEP is a large group which has been involved in electricity generation and transmission as well as the manufacturing of the equipment required for doing so for decades.

It can be safely assumed that the company has the necessary financial and technical resources to improve electricity generation and transmission in the city, thus cutting down costs through efficient management. I am pretty sure that the takeover by SEP could be in our interest.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

*****

I fully support the views of the writer. Handing over our vital organisations to foreign companies will end up weakening our sovereignty. I have worked in the industrial sector after my retirement and I have found so many talented Pakistanis working in this sector with integrity. Our PM and president need to see through this aspect. Pakistanis can manage all entities quite well. PM Imran Khan should live up to his promises as Pakistan belongs to all of us and not only to a few at the top.

It is important to understand that foreign powers have their own imperial interests. At the international level, there are no friends and no free lunch. Pakistan should first pay off its debt and then seek indigenous solutions to strengthen its institutions.

Lt Col (r) Aizaz Haider

Lahore