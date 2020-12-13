Moment of truth?

As the showdown between the government and the opposition continues with various analysts speculating what the final scenario is going to look like, today looks like D-Day for the opposition alliance in Lahore -- where the past few days have seen frenzied preparations for the PDM's rally/jalsa. The PDM has said that the rally will go ahead against all odds -- with Maryam Nawaz, presumably the one leading today's rally, stating that the government may attempt to save itself by shifting positions on a sinking ship, but that this will not prevent the boat from going under the water eventually. The PDM seems determined to go ahead with its rally. On Friday, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto and the new face of the PML-N Maryam Nawaz met at Raiwind and discussed the resignations issue as well (the PPP is yet to decide on when the resignations will come but the party seems to have for now agreed broadly to the strategy).

There is some speculation that the Long March (to Islamabad) may be delayed till February as the coronavirus pandemic becomes ever more dangerous. In this situation, while the PDM has broken down the locks surrounding the fencing around Minar-e-Pakistan, and set up a stage and speaker system at the premises, it is not clear what the official reaction will be. The new interior minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, has said the opposition should be wary of committing a crime against people by spreading the coronavirus amongst them, and has also asked them to be careful about the terrorism alerts in the country. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also warned about the threat of the virus, and given out new figures about how rapidly it is spreading. Other government members are also using the coronavirus as a key reason to call off the rally. Certainly, this will add pressure to the PDM -- some of whose leaders are already suggesting events and the process of resignations be delayed.

Legal experts also say resignations will not stop the Senate elections from going ahead in March given that the provincial and national assemblies will not stand dissolved and will return enough members to hold the election for the Senate seats. There is at the moment much anticipation in Lahore as to what the nature of the PDM rally is to be. Posters have appeared all over the city for the PML-N and corner meetings have seen a very large number of turnout the past few days. All that said and done, there are now pen musings over whether the government is rethinking its policy of antagonism and somewhat trying for a dialogue with one or more of the opposition parties. Enough hints have been thrown around the past week or so regarding possible attempts to talk to the opposition. While the government may say this is all wishful thinking, the way the opposition is seemingly unconcerned about any such conciliatory efforts may cause some discomfort in the government camp. If both the rallies and the Long March go ahead, and if the resignation threat actually materialises, the PDM may just find itself on a stronger footing than they are credited with.