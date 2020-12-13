Careem cuts commission to 5pc

KARACHI: Careem, the super app of the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has announced to slash its restaurant commission fees to 5 percent with the second wave of COVID-19 hitting Pakistan and the closure of indoor dine-in, a statement said on Saturday.

This announcement was made on Careem’s social media assets encouraging people to order more.

The reduction in commission fees will allow Careem to extend the necessary support to restaurants by passing down these commissions in the form of discounts to customers, while encouraging increased orders.

During the first lockdown, the restaurant industry had taken a severe economic hit due to pandemic impacting millions of lives, as dine-in was completely shut.

However things are still challenging, as now new SOPs require reduced timing with a complete ban on in-door dining, it added.