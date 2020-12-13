Mango exports fetch $104 million in 2019-20

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s mango exports increased 33 percent to reach $104 million in 2019-20 from $78 million in the last fiscal year, a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

The country’s main export markets included United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Oman and Saudi Arabia. This announcement was made at an online consultative session on the issues pertaining to exports of mango, the statement added.

The session was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, who advised the Trade Development Authority (TDAP) to double its efforts for marketing Pakistani mangoes abroad. Both public and private sector were represented at the online session.

Participants included Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) Chairman Waheed Ahmad, farmers, and exporters of mangoes, as well as officials from the ministries of commerce, national food security and research, and the Department of Plant Protection (DPP).

After a brief presentation by the agro wing of the Commerce Division, the participants noted with appreciation that mango exports were maintaining a positive trajectory, and the fruit was better priced compared to previous years.

Detailed discussions were held on the all the bottlenecks being faced by growers and exporters of mangoes. The main issues identified were meeting the compliance requirements, high freight charges, lack of cold storage facilities at the airports and insufficient water/vapour treatment facilities.

After extensive discussions, it was agreed that the TDAP would examine all the legal issues for operationalising the already-imported Vapour Heat Treatment Plant, presently lying at the Expo Centre Karachi.

It was also agreed that the Ministry of Commerce would focus on exploring new markets and obtain tariff concessions for exporting mangoes.

Participants agreed to make efforts to establish cold storages at the airport and shipping ports.

It was also agreed that the Ministry of Aviation and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) would be approached for reserving a dedicated area for mango consignments.

“The CAA will also be approached to install bigger scanners for scanning the consignments instead of loading and unloading of small crates,” the participants decided.

It was also agreed that that establishment of a Mango Development Council would be explored, which would have representation from all stakeholders, including farmers, traders, cool chains’ representatives, and research institutes, etc.